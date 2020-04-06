University of Texas golfer gets creative with practice during coronavirus lockdown

One of the world’s best amateur golfers showed off some wedge wizardry in his backyard over the weekend.

Texas Longhorns sophomore golfer Cole Hammer took on the challenge to showcase his skills in a creative way to cure boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, hammer delivered with an epic pool-side chip shot -- a one-hopper out of the water and into the cup.

He followed it up with four more impressive chips shots on Sunday, including a few skip-shots across the pool.

Hammer utilizing the water hazard to work some short game magic.