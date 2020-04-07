Grassroots mask-making effort explodes

The Centers for Disease Control now says everyone should wear something to cover their noses and mouths when out in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but not medical grade masks which are desperately needed by healthcare workers.

That has set off a scramble for people to find masks of their own.

Many are turning to their crafty friends and neighbors for help.

If this were a normal year, New York milliner Christine Moore would be coming down the home stretch, making beautiful fascinators and hats for the Kentucky Derby, but this is not a normal year.

Instead of ornate hats, Moore and her staff are now making free face masks for healthcare workers.

With social media full of posts looking for masks, and even more offering to make them, people are doing whatever they can to help.

Shanisty Ireland, in Ohio, taught herself to sew and recruited her kids to make masks for first responders and children with weakened immune systems.

North Carolinian Kim Willard has been sewing since she was 20. She has requests to make 120 masks.

“It makes me feel good that I am able to contribute right now, in some little way,” Willard says.