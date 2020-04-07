IVF & coronavirus: Treatments suspended during pandemic

Thousands of women and couples are getting the difficult news their fertility treatments are being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For four years Ashley and Gene Carnes have tried to have a baby.

They hoped this month they’d finally get good news. “If everything went smoothly, if this was still on, we would have known if we were pregnant,” Ashley says. Instead, they got a call from their fertility doctor telling them IVF treatments were suspended due to COVID-19.

Ashley's egg retrieval was canceled.

Amid the pandemic, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine has issued new guidelines advising its more than 8,000 members to suspend all non-urgent treatments, including new cycles, retrievals and transfers.

The Carnes say they understand and respect the new guidelines, but like many in their situation are simultaneously devastated their long wait is now extended indefinitely.