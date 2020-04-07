Tigers, pets, coronavirus & you

A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, raising a red flag for pet lovers.

Up until now, pet owners were encouraged to interact with their animals like normal. Following the tiger's positive test, some experts say pet owners, particularly cat owners, should be careful.

"Given the amount of spread of this virus in humans, there is a greater risk or certainly, a meaningful risk to cats," says Dr. Paul Lunn, dean of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University.

Dr. Lunn stresses it doesn't appear to be a common occurrence, but it can happen.

"It made us sit up and think just a little further about how we can keep these guys safe," says Carolina Tiger Rescue's Kate Cannon.

The wildcat sanctuary immediately changed its protocols for animal interaction.

“Whenever we’re within six feet of our cats, we will wear masks around them; and also of course wear gloves when we’re handling their food, we’ll wear masks as well,” Cannon says.