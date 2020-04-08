Tyler Perry secretly buys groceries for seniors at more than 70 stores

ATLANTA – Many shoppers received quite the surprise as they bought groceries on Wednesday morning.

11 Alive in Atlanta reports that Tyler Perry paid the tab for seniors and other high-risk shoppers at 44 Krogers stores around Atlanta during the first hour the stores were open.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told 11Alive in an email. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Perry’s generosity wasn’t limited to just Atlanta.

WDSU reports that Perry also paid for groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie supermarkets across Louisiana.

Between the stores in Atlanta and Louisiana, Perry paid for the groceries of shoppers at 73 total stores.