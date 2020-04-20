Prom surprise: Family stages virtual prom after coronavirus cancellation

Friday night was supposed to be prom night for Pueblo, Colorado high school senior Jacelynn Trujillo.

It didn't happen the way she thought it would, but it turned out even better thanks to a little help from her family.

It started with a surprise 'promposal' from her 9-year-old brother, Tyson.

Their mother, Erika, knew she didn't want this pandemic to rob her daughter of another special moment.

"My heart was broken when we found out school has been canceled, prom was canceled" she explained. "Her little brother heard and wanted to be a part of it."

So, Tyson happily stepped up to be her date, while Jacelynn’s boyfriend Zachery Ruiz joined remotely.