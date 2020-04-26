As Dr. Fauci, Brad Pitt diagnoses Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBC NEWS – According to NBC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly said on CNN that Brad Pitt should play him on “Saturday Night Live” weeks ago. Last night, the show delivered.

Pitt hosted the second stay-at-home edition of "SNL" in as many weeks, taking the opportunity to play Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation's most prominent voices on the pandemic.

The show opened with Pitt's Fauci as he interprets President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the science of COVID-19. Regarding the president's claim that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed relatively soon, he says:

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast.”

Addressing Trump's claim that the virus would disappear "like a miracle," Fauci says, "Miracles shouldn't be a plan A."

On the president's claim that disinfectant "knocks it out in a minute," his jaw just drops.

Pitt's Fauci concludes that he's heard the rumor the president wants to fire him. "So yeah, I'm getting fired," he says.

Pete Davidson starred in a music video about going crazy during self-isolation. It featured Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.

A sketch about advertising all the things left at a market, Barenson's Grocery Store, had cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon peddling odd goods:

Cauliflower pasta, mint Pringles, wine from Missouri, fluoride bananas, Ukrainian yogurt, Pepto-Bismol Oreos "and of course, Dasani water," McKinnon says.

"What’s wrong with it?" Bryant says. "It’s water."

Satirical news segment "Weekend Update" had some more fun with the president's blunders on ultraviolet light and disinfectants as possible treatments for coronavirus.

"Pretty sure 'bring the light inside the body' is what they chanted at Jonestown before drinking poison," co-host Colin Jost says.

Michael Che, meanwhile, suggested stay-at-home protesters are actually homebodies.

"It’s funny that all the people protesting the stay-at-home order live in places there’s nowhere to go anyway," he says. "Where else would you even be, Earl, besides Walmart and your basement, which is pretty much still open?"

Pete Davidson appeared via Zoom to announce, “I haven’t gotten a face tattoo so far, so a lot of people lost that bet.”