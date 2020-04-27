WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force April 27 briefing
President scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Livestream player will be added before event begins
WASHINGTON – The White House Coronavirus Task Force and President Donald Trump are again scheduled to give a briefing on Monday evening.
At one point, the briefing was canceled; however, shortly after 1 p.m., White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced there would indeed be a briefing and President Trump would be speaking.
UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 27, 2020
The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.; however, the president has typically begun speaking at 5:40 p.m.
