NASCAR racing returns on May 17 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Racing fans now have a light at the end of the tunnel.

NASCAR is scheduled to make its return to racing on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway with a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The 400-miler race will be held without fans in attendance starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

This is NASCAR’s first on-track action in more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The May 17 race is the first of three races scheduled at the track that week, including an Xfinity Series race on May 19 and a second Cup Series race on May 20.

