Santa Claus delivers stay-at-home joy

Many parents of young children will tell you this is a challenging time with children are out of school and events, sports and birthday parties canceled. But one man with a familiar face wants to help lift kids' spirits.

Santa is making the most of his time during the stay-home order by spreading some Christmas joy, even in the spring. Santa's workshop has become more like his call center, where he has about ten scheduled video chats a day.

“I get calls from California, Nebraska, Florida, New York City, of course,” St. Nick said. “I started this because I knew they are upset missing school, missing their friends and just thought I’d reach out to them, see what they’re doing make sure everybody is safe.”