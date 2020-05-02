Should young children wear face coverings? Experts say no

As more and more Americans wear face masks in public, parents are facing a dilemma: how young is too young to mask up kids?

The CDC says cloth masks don’t belong on children under two due to fears of suffocation.

Instead, Dr. Jamie Macklin from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said parents should keep babies six feet from others in public.

She said guardians should consider draping a blanket over an infant seat or carrier.

“If the mask is on too tightly there is definitely that risk and so parents might think ‘let’s have them wear that mask more loosely’ and that defeats the purpose of wearing the masks in the first place,” said Dr. Macklin.

The same rules apply to anyone who may be incapacitated. If they’re not able to remove a mask themselves if they start having trouble breathing, they should not be wearing a mask.