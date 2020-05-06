Barack Obama to give televised commencement speech to high school graduates

Former President Barack Obama is reaching out to high school seniors as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

President Obama will deliver a commencement message for America’s three million high school seniors during a televised, one-hour multimedia event, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.”

The prime-time address will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET and is being hosted by the XQ Institute, the Lebron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Obama is expected to congratulate seniors on all their achievements over the past four years and reflect on the past few months as COVID-19 has forced students to absorb new ways of learning.

The former president will also be joined by several high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation’s work to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.