Want to make your cat famous? Grandin Theatre participating in cat video film festival

ROANOKE, Va. – A local theater is taking part in a unique, nationwide effort to raise money.

The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke is one of dozens across the country participating in the Quarantine Cat Film Festival.

It’s being put together by a company called Row House Cinema.

Send your cat videos to the company and they’ll be put together as one big video.

That video will then be put together with the videos from other participating theaters.

When you subscribe to the video on demand service to watch the videos on June 19, a portion of your money will go to the Grandin.

Videos will be judged in four categories, with winners getting money.

“The more we looked at it, we were, like, ‘Oh, wait. This could be a really fun thing for people to do while some of their favorite theaters are not able to be showing movies to them right now.’ It’s still a way for people to stay connected to the wider cinema community," said Grandin Film Lab Program Coordinator Tyler Lyon.

The deadline to submit videos is May 8.