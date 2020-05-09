FDA grants emergency authorization to antigen test

The Food and Drug Administration is granting emergency authorization for a new coronavirus test.

The FDA says it will allow the Quidel Corporation to produce antigen tests for covid-19.

The test looks for pieces of the virus, unlike current tests that search for its genetic material.

While antigen tests may not be as reliable as existing tests, their components could be easier to find.

Right now, the FDA is limiting the antigen tests to authorized labs and centers, but eventually, the method could help diagnose more people with covid-19.