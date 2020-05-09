Property advertising charity stolen from Franklin County business overnight

Franklin County – Police are searching for equipment stolen from a Franklin County business overnight.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Husqvarna Zero Turn mower and a 2012 Nexhaul trailer were reported stolen from the Pit Stop Market & Deli in Rocky Mount.

Deputies say the mower and trailer were on the property the night of Wednesday, May 6th and were reported missing upon the morning of Thursday, May 7th.

The mower and trailer were displayed on this business’ property as means to advertise for a charity fundraiser for the We Care of Franklin County and Crossroads Ruritan.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this theft and is asking for anyone with possible information on the whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.