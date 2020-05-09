45ºF

Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard Has Died

Rolling Stone received confirmation from his son Danny Penniman

NEW YORK, NY  CIRCA 1988: Little Richard at the 1988 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony circa 1988 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Little Richard, a founding father of Rock & Roll has died. He was 87 years old.

Rolling Stone magazine first reported the news Saturday morning with confirmation from his son Danny Penniman. He did not provide a cause of death.

Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, was best known for hit songs including “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” “and Good Golly Miss Molly.” He influenced generations of musicians.

