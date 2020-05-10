Be on the lookout for cannonball jellyfish on Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Hitting the beach anytime soon? If so, be on the lookout for cannonball jellyfish!

According to WMBF, Horry County police said Saturday cannonball jellyfish are “very common on our beaches right now.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, cannonball jellyfish have round white bells bordered below by a brown or purple band, but they have no tentacles.

Considered one of the least venomous jellyfish species, cannonball jellyfish can still cause slight itching or eye irritation if you come in contact with them, officials said.