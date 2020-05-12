52ºF

Galax’s Old Fiddlers Convention canceled due to coronavirus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galax, Coronavirus, Southside
GALAX, Va. – For only the second time in its 85-year history, the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax has been canceled. The first time it was canceled was during World War II due to travel limitations.

Organizers say there are too many logistics that go into the convention to wait any longer to make a decision. The convention was originally scheduled for August.

“We believe that this is in the best interest of all concerned including our workers, other civic organizations that help us during this week, musicians, spectators, vendors, and all parties that participate in the convention,” organizers said in a press release.

It’s not too early to plan for next year, though. The dates for next year’s convention are Aug. 9-14.

