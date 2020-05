DETROIT, Mich. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit late Tuesday morning in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m., the Blue Angels flew from Sutton Lake, over Detroit, around Sterling Heights and then landed at the Detroit Metro Airport.

