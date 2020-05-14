Problems continue as 53,000 filed for unemployment in Virginia last week

RICHMOND, Va. – 53,000 more Virginians filed for unemployment last week, and those who already filed are still having problems getting their benefits.

The Virginia Employment Commission says problems are usually caused by entering information incorrectly, like an incorrect social security number or employer information.

If you run into an issue about your recertification, you can call the commission at 1-800-897-5630.

They say that’s the best way to get your questions answered, but wait times can be more than two hours.

The state is trying to get the wait time down.

"We’ve added staff at both of our call centers — 25 staff members in Grundy and 10 in South Boston. "We’ve deployed staff from other divisions within the agency who have a background in ui to come in immediately to assist. "The last thing we did was add a third call center.”

Between March 21 and May 2, the commission received 625,0000 initial claims. The commission has gone from receiving around 270 claims a day to well over 15,000.