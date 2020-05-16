FDA approves first covid at-home sample collection kit

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Food and Drug administration has given the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits.

The federal government granted an emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc.

Now health care providers can screen patients, then sign off for them to get the kit.

The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus.

FDA officials say the at-home kits protect people from potential expose.

This is the only authorized covid-19 at-home sample collection kit. It is available by prescription only.