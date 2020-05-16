86ºF

FDA approves first covid at-home sample collection kit

Tina Nguyen, a nurse at at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle's International District, examines a nose swab while conducting walk- and drive-up testing for COVID-19, Friday, May 15, 2020. As testing supplies for coronavirus have become more abundant, the clinic has been able to offer testing to anyone in the community by appointment if they are experiencing symptoms. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The U.S. Food and Drug administration has given the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits.

The federal government granted an emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc.

Now health care providers can screen patients, then sign off for them to get the kit.

The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus.

FDA officials say the at-home kits protect people from potential expose.

This is the only authorized covid-19 at-home sample collection kit. It is available by prescription only.

