There will be new changes coming to your next Uber ride
Uber announced their making some changes to keep the community safe when riding and driving with Uber in the United States.
Before a driver can get online, they will need to confirm that have taken certain safety measures and are wearing mask. They’ll be asked to take a selfie to confirm.
Riders will be asked if they are wearing a face covering and have washed their hands. Riders will have to sit in the back seat and open a window for ventilation.
These are just some of the changes coming to Uber starting Monday. Other changes include:
- Accountability for all: We are adding new options for feedback, including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask or face cover. Drivers and riders are being encouraged to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover. In addition, riders, drivers, and delivery people who repeatedly violate the policy risk losing access to the app.
- New Limits for UberX and UberXL: To allow for more distance in the car, we are advising riders to no longer sit in the front seat. This means every ride with Uber will have one less passenger seat available. For example, rides with UberX can have a maximum of 3 passengers and only in the back seats.
- Rideshare Health Safety Education: Working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have compiled safety tips and recommendations specifically geared toward ridesharing and food delivery. These tips will be used to educate riders and drivers globally. See a video here.
