There will be new changes coming to your next Uber ride

Uber announced their making some changes to keep the community safe when riding and driving with Uber in the United States.

Before a driver can get online, they will need to confirm that have taken certain safety measures and are wearing mask. They’ll be asked to take a selfie to confirm.

Riders will be asked if they are wearing a face covering and have washed their hands. Riders will have to sit in the back seat and open a window for ventilation.

