Election Results for Appomattox County on May 19, 2020
Election results for contested races in Appomattox County on May 19, 2020.
Shall the Town of Appomattox request the General Assembly to amend its existing Charter to provide for the Town to elect its Mayor and Council members at the November general election date in odd-numbered years and to make associated changes in the Charter?
Shall the Town of Appomattox request the General Assembly to amend its existing Charter to increase the length of terms for its Council members to 4 years, to stagger future elections of Council members so that 3 members are elected every 2 years, and to make associated changes in the Charter?
