Virginia wedding venue to help out couples impacted by coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The limits of gathering and other restrictions due to the coronavirus has left wedding venues and married couples-to-be scrambling.

Now, one venue is trying to make the most of a bad situation and is teaming up with a group of vendors for a sweepstakes.

One lucky couple will win a wedding day they’ll never forget.

For wedding venues, like veritas vineyards, the COVID-19 pandemic came right as their busy season was about to kick off.

From two to three weddings a weekend, to nothing.

“It’s been weird, having to stay at home and not do these weddings for our sweet couples who have been planning for so long," said Emily Clemenson, Veritas event manager.

That’s when organizers at Veritas had an idea.

“We’re gonna give away a wedding to one deserving couple whose original wedding plans were affected by COVID-19,” said Clemenson.

it's not just the venue getting involved.

"all these vendors are donating their time and their supplies to one couple fox hill cottage florals we have makeup artists, other vendors who are kind of joining and partnering with us on this to really give one couple a chance to do their dream wedding, just on a different date."

the wedding will be shot by 3-cats photo owner beth seliga -- another vendor donating her services to the dream wedding sweepstakes.

"emily and i had been brainstorming behind the scenes, and when they came up with this idea i thought it was brilliant."

any couple whose wedding has been impacted by coronavirus -- canceled or delayed -- is welcome to apply on the veritas website.

a team of judges will narrow it down to the top three.

"once we find our top three couples we're gonna post them on our facebook page and have the general public actually select who the winning couple should be for this."

...and one lucky couple will win the wedding of their dreams.

"our heart goes out to them and breaks for them so we just want to do something to give back to a couple who had to cancel."

"it's really heartwarming to see love conquer amidst the pandemic."

submissions for this "change the date" sweepstakes are now open on the veritas vineyards website.

the deadline to apply is may 31-st.