Will we ever shake hands again?

Safe social distancing may be about saving us physically, but it's taking a toll psychologically.

Experts say the new normal of no hugs and no handshakes is likely to linger long after the coronavirus is conquered.

“The handshake, I think, is going to be doomed to history and maybe that is just as well," says Rice University psychology Professor James Pomerantz.

"Maybe we will find new ways of greeting one another that are just as meaningful, just an enduring, that don’t carry the risk. At least I hope so,” he adds. To Pomerantz, the focus now is on physical well-being. “My new motto is I would rather be six feet over than six feet under,” he says.