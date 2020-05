Published: May 22, 2020, 1:19 pm Updated: May 22, 2020, 2:02 pm

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump briefly spoke to the media on Friday afternoon with a message for governors.

Below is the clip of Trump speaking:

The president told them to allow houses of worship across the nation to open this weekend.

He was at the podium for less than 4 minutes before Dr. Deborah Birx began speaking.