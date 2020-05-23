A hairstylist who worked while showing symptoms exposed 91 people to coronavirus

A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers in Missouri, health officials said.

The case highlights the threats of community spread in the United States as businesses reopen after weeks of restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In this instance, the 84 customers exposed got services from the hairstylist at Great Clips, said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. In addition to the customers, seven coworkers were also notified of exposure.

It’s unclear when the stylist tested positive, but the infection is believed to have happened while traveling.

According to KCCI, The stylist worked from May 12 until Wednesday, health officials said Friday.

At the time, businesses such as barbershops and hair salons were allowed to operate in the state.