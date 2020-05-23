Massive fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

Published: May 23, 2020, 11:25 am

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – More than 125 firefighters fought flames at San Francisco’s Pier 45.

The San Francisco Police Department says a quarter of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf has been lost.

#BREAKING: Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a four-alarm fire at Pier 45. SS Jeremiah O'Brien was saved. MORE:https://t.co/ykrPGdf2oI pic.twitter.com/14aOGEdpWo — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 23, 2020

Crews were able to save the S. S. Jerimiah O’Brien, a historic ship used during World War II.

Everyone was evacuated from the pier.

Officers say the fire caused a partial building collapse on the southern end of the pier.

There is no word yet on a cause.

No injuries were reported.