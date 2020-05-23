71ºF

Massive fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

More than 125 firefighters are fighting the flames at the popular tourist area.

Fire crews battle a blaze at Pier 45 in San Francisco, Ca. (NBC Bay Area)

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – More than 125 firefighters fought flames at San Francisco’s Pier 45.

The San Francisco Police Department says a quarter of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf has been lost.

Crews were able to save the S. S. Jerimiah O’Brien, a historic ship used during World War II.

Everyone was evacuated from the pier.

Officers say the fire caused a partial building collapse on the southern end of the pier.

There is no word yet on a cause.

No injuries were reported.

