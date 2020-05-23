More than 5,000 Virginia coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 5,000 coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital in Virginia since the pandemic began in March, according to the Virginia Hosptial and Healthcare Association.

5,047 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged as the number of coronavirus cases climbs to 35,749 as of May 23. There are also 975 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 330 of them in the ICU.

