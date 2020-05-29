Hometown friends remember George Floyd

HOUSTON, Tx. – Crowds gathered for a memorial in George Floyd's hometown of Houston to remember him Thursday.

Some of the people who showed up at Emancipation Park didn't just know Floyd, they considered him family.

"We grew up together, literally, like the only thing that's not blood between me and him is the blood," said Milton Carney.

Carney says the two spoke just four days ago.

"He just bought him some property. He was putting his property together. That was his first time ever having any type of thing that he owned," Carney said.

Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward, where he attended Yates High School, playing football and basketball.

“He been in Houston all his life. He been up there for the last couple of years of his life,” said friend Christopher Hutchins.