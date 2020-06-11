Expert weighs in on play dates, social gatherings during pandemic

As more aspects of society are reopening after the lockdown many people are wondering if it’s safe to see friends or have playdates for children?

We spoke with an expert to get her advice for navigating this new normal when it comes to socializing.

“We are all longing to be with our friends, we want to be with other people, and we should. It’s important for our health and well being but we have to do it in a safe and thoughtful way,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, chief health officer and infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Malani says less is more when it comes to gatherings of friends.

“Keeping those contact groups smaller is going to be better in terms of your overall risk,” said Dr. Malani. “It won’t eliminate your risk, but it’ll actually keep it where it’s manageable.”

Dr. Malani recommends keeping gatherings small and try to be outdoors as much as possible. Maintain social distance and if you’re indoors, wear a mask. Make sure no one is sick and limit the number of people you see overall.

“Having a few friends that you know, are doing a good job of socially distancing in other aspects of their life,” said Dr. Malani.

The same concepts apply to children’s playdates although she acknowledges, it’s tougher for kids to social distance.

“To keep kids apart from their friends has other negative effects and all of this is balancing the risk of COVID versus the risk of other things, including just emotional well being,” said Dr. Malani. “Your kids need to be with other kids, adults need to be with other adults. so we can all do our part and engage in a responsible way. So that that we can have that kind of interaction that we’re missing right now, but to do so in a safe way.”

Dr. Malani says if you can create a “social bubble” of a few friends that are basically only socializing with each other, that will help reduce the risk for everyone. It will also make contact tracing easier if someone does get sick.