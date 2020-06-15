How to re-engage while keeping risk low

DETROIT – Staying home has been particularly hard on seniors and others at higher risk.

With more places reopening, many are wondering if it’s safe to resume some of their usual routines, including visits with their grandkids.

“There’s not a magic age at which your risk is higher or too high, but all of us need to consider what kind of risk is acceptable,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, University of Michigan chief health officer.

Dr. Malani, who is also an expert in infectious diseases, says it’s important for everyone to look for ways to re-engage in less risky ways.

“With all activity, it’s about decreasing risk to the lowest possible risk. We can’t eliminate risks short of staying home and never going outside, and that is also not a good option for most of us,” said Dr. Malani.

That means going grocery shopping when it’s the least crowded, or sticking to delivery services if it’s still too high risk.

Doctors’ appointments are essential, and Dr. Malani encourages everyone to reschedule cancelled appointments.

As for seeing the grandkids:

“This is a question that a lot of people have, and there’s not a perfect time and there’s not a way to do it without any risk. But right now in Michigan, our numbers are pretty good. and if people have all been staying home and doing a good job of maintaining social distance, the risk is acceptable to go and visit with your grandkids,” said Dr. Malani. “Be outdoors and that is always going to be a safer option than being indoors. Washing your hands and certainly if anyone has any symptoms, they shouldn’t be interacting with anyone else they should be staying home and if those symptoms worsen to be tested.”

Dr. Mmalani recommends you have a discussion as a family before you visit to figure out the best approach ahead of time.

If you’re in a higher risk group because health problems, consider talking to your doctor first.