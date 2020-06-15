Richmond mayor calls for officer to be placed on leave after confrontation with protesters

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond’s mayor has made it clear that he wants one of the city’s officers placed on leave after they were seen in a cell phone video driving through a crowd of protesters over the weekend.

According to NBC 12, the video shows a police SUV driving over a sidewalk before going back onto the road into the path of proters near the Lee Monument Saturday night.

It’s not clear if any protesters were hit by the SUV, and authorities say the officer may have been assaulted.

Mayor Levar Stoney demanded a full investigation via Twitter, stating that he asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney to expedite the review of this incident in addition to other cases from the last two weeks.

I believe that last night’s incident requires a full investigation. I have spoken with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and have requested she investigate and expedite this review, along with several other cases from the past two weeks. 1/2 — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 14, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.