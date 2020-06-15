59ºF

Richmond mayor calls for officer to be placed on leave after confrontation with protesters

The graffiti-smeared statue of Robert E. Lee and Traveller stand behind a traffic sign with Marcus-David Peters Circle on a handwritten sign below on the circle that surrounds the monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Peters was the man suffering a mental condition who was shot by a Richmond police officer several years ago. Police arrested a man and seized three assault-style rifles and one handgun after a late-night confrontation near the city's statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, authorities said Friday, June 12, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond’s mayor has made it clear that he wants one of the city’s officers placed on leave after they were seen in a cell phone video driving through a crowd of protesters over the weekend.

According to NBC 12, the video shows a police SUV driving over a sidewalk before going back onto the road into the path of proters near the Lee Monument Saturday night.

It’s not clear if any protesters were hit by the SUV, and authorities say the officer may have been assaulted.

Mayor Levar Stoney demanded a full investigation via Twitter, stating that he asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney to expedite the review of this incident in addition to other cases from the last two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.

