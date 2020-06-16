Sky bridge in Gatlinburg reopens after guest does “baseball-style” slide, cracks glass panel

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The sky bridge in Gatlinburg has reopened after it closed due to a crack in the glass, according to WBIR.

According to the NBC affiliate, the bridge had to be closed Monday night because park officials say a guest cracked one of the glass panels on the bridge.

The guest reportedly did a baseball-style slide across the glass and chipped it with a metal object on their clothes, which created noticeable cracks.

According to the park, each of the three panels of glass used to make up the bridge is three-ply with an upper layer used just for protection. Officials say no one was hurt and no guests were in danger.

The bridge reopened Tuesday after workers temporarily replaced the broken panel with cedar planks.