High school senior creates viral coronavirus-inspired duct tape prom dress

ILLINOIS – One Illinois high school senior not only found a new hobby during quarantine, she's now getting worldwide attention for it.

Peyton Manker’s dad came across a scholarship contest and suggested his daughter try it out.

All she had to do was make a prom dress out of duct tape.

Peyton Manker's dad came across a scholarship contest and suggested his daughter try it out. All she had to do was make a prom dress out of duct tape. (Peyton Manker)

She ran with the idea and created an extravagant COVID-19 inspired duct tape dress that is catching a lot of attention on social media.

“I didn’t even know people would see it,” said Peyton. “I just thought it would be people around my town would probably know about it. People from everywhere around the world have been telling me how much they like my dress.”

She not only created the dress, but a purse, shoes and accessories as well.

No word yet on if she’s won the scholarship competition, but either way, she plans to donate the dress to a one of the numerous museums that have reached out to her.

Manker's only taken one art class in high school and is now considering if she should major in something creative in college.

In total, the high school senior put in 400 hours creating the duct tape dress out of 41 rolls.