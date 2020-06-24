North Carolina requires face coverings statewide

North Carolina’s governor has ordered people across the state to wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday that people must wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance.

The order also mandates masks or other face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state employees in the executive branch.

Violations of Cooper’s executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor, but Wednesday’s order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements, not individuals.