Thousands of Virginia veterans help Walmart reach its goal of hiring 250,000

ROANOKE, Va. – Walmart has now hired more than 265,000 veterans nationwide.

“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who’ve honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. “Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being.”

First announced on Memorial Day 2013, the initial goal was hiring 100,000 veterans by the end of 2018. Two years later, the company expanded that goal to 250,000 by the end of 2020.

Among those 265,000 are 8,725 Virginia veterans.

On Veterans Day 2018, recognizing the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. To date, the company has hired more than 31,000 associates and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.