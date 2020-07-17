Virginia ABC stores to deny customers not wearing face masks

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting Monday, all ABC stores in Virginia will start denying customers who are not wearing face masks.

ABC Stories previously required all customers to wear masks, but the stores will now deny entry to any customer not wearing a mask and will try to offer masks to any customers without one.

Below is a portion of the release sent by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a face covering in public.”