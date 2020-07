RICHMOND, Va. – More than 10,000 coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital in Virginia since the pandemic began in March, according to the Virginia Hosptial and Healthcare Association.

10,017 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged as the number of coronavirus cases climbs to 77,430 as of July 19. There are also 733 people in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

