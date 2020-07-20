President Trump threatens to veto coronavirus relief

President Trump is threatening to veto the next coronavirus relief bill being considered by Congress.

Republicans have backed a trillion dollar plan that includes money for schools and child care, lawsuit protections for businesses and another round of $1,200 checks to Americans.

Mr. Trump told Fox News Sunday he wants more.

“I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” the president said. Republicans are at odds over what to include in their bill. Democrats had approved a $3 trillion plan.