Reports: Next stimulus package to include second round of $1,200 checks

Good news for those hit hard financially by the pandemic — the next coronavirus stimulus package will include another round of $1,200 checks for certain Americans, according to The Hill.

When asked, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the direct payments in the upcoming bill will be structured the exact same way as the last stimulus package in March.

As part of the March bill, Americans making up to $75,000 a year received a one-time check for $1,200. Any Americans making up to $99,000 still got a check, but for less than $1,200 on a sliding scale depending on income.

Previously, it was rumored that the next bill would cap the income requirement for relief checks at $40,000. Democrats have come out in opposition of lowering the income cap.

In May, the House passed a coronavirus bill that still provided a check to those making up to $75,000, but increased the payment per child to $1,200 per dependent up to three dependents from $500 per dependent.