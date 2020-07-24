Virginia school board renames Robert E. Lee High School to honor late congressman

FAIRAX COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia school district is honoring late congressman John Lewis.

The Fairfax County School Board votes to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. It will now be named John R. Lewis High School.

Lewis died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A name change has been in the works for months, and the civil rights icon’s name was on the school district’s shortlist even before he passed away.

The new name will take effect before the start of the new school year.