Virginia school board renames Robert E. Lee High School to honor late congressman

FILE - This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FAIRAX COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia school district is honoring late congressman John Lewis.

The Fairfax County School Board votes to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. It will now be named John R. Lewis High School.

Lewis died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A name change has been in the works for months, and the civil rights icon’s name was on the school district’s shortlist even before he passed away.

The new name will take effect before the start of the new school year.

