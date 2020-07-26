90ºF

Airport dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus

This could help revive the travel industry

LONDON – Trials are taking place in the UK to see whether specially trained airport sniffer dogs could detect COVID-19 in travelers, even before symptoms appear.

Sniffer dogs are already a common sight in airports -- usually, they're looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

But specially trained dogs have also been trained to detect infections and diseases, including cancer, malaria and Parkinson's disease.

Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in collaboration with charity Medical Detection Dogs and the UK's Durham University, say respiratory diseases change body odor, and they reckon trained dogs will be able to pick up this shift on Covid sufferers.

The UK government has given the team more than £500,000 (over $600,000) to put towards the research.

This preliminary trial has recruited six dogs, dubbed “The Super Six” -- they’re all either labradors or cocker spaniels.

