Sen. Tim Kaine sheds light on mental health struggles faced by health care workers

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, talks with Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense Spectrum Policy and the Impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Ligado Decision on National Security during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
Lawmakers are shedding light, on the mental health struggles many of our health care professionals face.

Sen. Tim Kaine is introducing a new bill to help reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, and mental health conditions among doctors and nurses.

It establishes medical school training to help future health care professionals spot mental health challenges that come with the job, and deal with them.

“We would establish a national education and awareness campaign ... assistance without fear of stigma or adverse job action,” said Kaine.

The bill is being spearheaded by Dr. Lorna Breen’s family.

Breen took her own life in Charlottesville in April after experiencing the devastating toll the coronavirus took in New York City.

