People who refuse to wear masks will be fined $250 in Houston

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Customers with masks line up at a Brickley's Ice Cream shop, one of two stores, in Narragansett, R.I., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The other nearby location closed when teenage workers were harassed by customers who refused to wear a mask or socially distance. Disputes over masks and mask mandates are playing out at businesses, on public transportation and in public places across America and other nations. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
HOUSTON, Tx. – Houston’s mayor has announced that anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be fined $250.

According to News4SA, people who meet certain criteria are exempt from the mask order.

Since the pandemic began, Texas has had more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

