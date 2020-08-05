People who refuse to wear masks will be fined $250 in Houston

HOUSTON, Tx. – Houston’s mayor has announced that anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be fined $250.

According to News4SA, people who meet certain criteria are exempt from the mask order.

🚨 Today, I am announcing that we will begin issuing citations to people who are not wearing mask under the state's mandatory mask order. @houstonpolice will issue warnings and citations to anyone not wearing a mask in public, if they don't meet the criteriafor an exemption. 🚨 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 3, 2020

Since the pandemic began, Texas has had more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.