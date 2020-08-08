85ºF

President Trump signs executive order to extend unemployment benefits

President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits, but at a lower weekly amount, after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with things unrelated to the coronavirus. “We’ve had it,” he said at a news conference at his country club in Bedminister, New Jersey, as he signed four executive orders.

In addition to deferring payroll taxes for those earning less than $100,000 a year and providing $400 a week in extra benefits for the unemployed, he also put a hold on student loan payments and extended a moratorium on evictions.

