Disney launches new costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

ROANOKE, Va. – While Halloween is still months away, Disney just announced a new line of costumes!

On Monday, Disney unveiled a line of adaptive costumes for those who use wheelchairs.

Included in this collection are two wheelchair covers and three costumes.

For the wheelchair covers, fans can choose between The Incredimobile or Cinderella’s Coach.

The costumes are designed with stretchy fabric in the back and a discreet flap in the front center for easy tube access, as well as longer lengths for those who are seated, according to shopDisney.

They come in three designs: Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles 2.

Disney adaptive costumes (Disney)

The line is now for sale with each costume or wheelchair cover costing $49.99.