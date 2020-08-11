Soon, you can sleepover at the world’s last Blockbuster for just $4

BEND, Ore. – Pack your bag and membership card because Blockbuster and Airbnb are bringing the nostalgia back.

The last Blockbuster in the world has been transformed into a 90s-themed sleepover spot where you can have a socially-distanced movie night, according to Airbnb.

...cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? 👀https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

This limited-time “End of Summer Sleepover” located in Bend, Oregon, is only available for three, one-night stays on Sept. 18, 19 and 20 for up to four people, according to the Airbnb listing.

The listing further explains all the 90s Easter eggs you will find during your stay.

Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s. Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices. Airbnb describes the Blockbuster listing

After Airbnb made the announcement, Blockbuster tweeted for the first time since 2014, by retweeting Airbnb and also a simple tweet of “Just checking in.”