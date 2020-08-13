76ºF

News

North Carolina police make arrest after 5-year-old boy ‘shot by his neighbor point blank’ while riding bike

25-year-old Darius Sessoms facing first-degree murder charge, according to police

Tags: North Carolina
The Wilson Times reports police said 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force.
The Wilson Times reports police said 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force. (WSLS via Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, N.C. – Authorities in North Carolina have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police said 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force.

Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder.

Wilson police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound.

Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.

A GoFundMe created for Cannon’s family claims Cannon was riding his bike Sunday when he was “shot by his neighbor point blank.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10/Associated Press - All rights reserved.