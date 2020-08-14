Dolly Parton: ‘Of course Black lives matter'

Country music legend Dolly Parton is making her stance known — Black lives matter.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton said in an interview with Billboard. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

While this is the first time Parton has voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement so passionately, it’s not the first time she’s addressed what she calls “innocent ignorance."

In 2018, Parton renamed her Dixie Stampede dinner attraction to Dolly Parton’s Stampede once she became aware of how the term “Dixie” could be hurtful due to its affiliation with the Confederacy.

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton told Billboard. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Parton told the magazine that for her, it’s not about judgment.

“All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”